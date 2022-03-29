Future Gamecock Ashlyn Watkins puts on a dunk show in Chicago

The Cardinal Newman standout and Gamecock commit showed the Country that she's one of the best high school dunkers in the Nation.

CHICAGO — Ashlyn Watkins can now add another line to her stacked portfolio - Slam Dunk Champion.

The future Gamecock and Cardinal Newman standout won the McDonald's All-American Slam Dunk contest on Monday in Chicago.

She became just the third woman in history to win the contest, joining Tennessee great Candace Parker and Fran Belibi.

Watkins has been dunking for a while now. In 2018, as an eighth grader, she went viral after dunking at the Jr. NBA World Championship. She's also dunked several times during Cardinal Newman games.

A former News19 Player of the Week, Watkins was also named the 2022 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and led Cardinal Newman to four straight State Championships. She finished her career as the school's all time leading scorer and rebounder.