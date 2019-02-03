Home runs by Andrew Eyster and TJ Hopkins in the second inning scored all of South Carolina's runs in its 5-4 win over No. 14 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Gamecocks, who took a 1-0 series lead and won their eighth game in a row, improved to 8-1, while the Tigers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped, fell to 7-2.

Grayson Byrd lined a two-run homer, his second of the year, in the first inning, then Eyster and Hopkins responded with a two-run homer and three-run homer, respectively, in the second inning. Michael Green grounded a run-scoring single in the third inning and Sam hall lofted a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, but both teams were scoreless during the rest of the game.

Gamecock reliever Wesley Sweatt (1-0) earned his first career win by tossing 1.2 innings, while Brett Kerry pitched the final 3.1 innings without allowing a run to record his second save of the year. Tiger senior Brooks Crawford (0-1) suffered the loss, just the third of his career, in a starting role. Mat Clark pitched 4.1 scoreless innings in relief with a career-high six strikeouts.