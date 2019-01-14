COLUMBIA, S.C. — On an overcast Monday, two men were attempting to bring a basketball arcade game into Wild Wing Café in downtown Columbia.

It’s one of the first symptoms of March Madness striking in Columbia, even if it’s a few months early.

Jenna Chiles at Wild Wing Cafe said she’s already preparing for tournament crowds, hence the new arcade game.

“Oh, we're more than excited. We love our Gamecocks we're really excited that March Madness is going to be in Columbia during the 22nd and 24th of March. We have a lot of fun and dinner specials planned out, we'll be having a three-point platter special coming along, some beer specials. We hope to see a lot of people come in that don't normally come in and visit us,” Chiles said.

On top of arcade games, Chiles told WLTX the company has been working on promotion ideas for a month in preparation for tournament time.

They're not the only business hoping to cash in on college basketball.

This is the first time Columbia has hosted a men's NCAA regional since 1970.

Kelly Barbrey with Experience Columbia SC said at a Monday press conference that they've been encouraging local business to cater to fans.

“Our restaurant partners, breweries, attractions partners, partners from Riverbank Zoo to the different museums, to put together specials, to put together special programming that the fans can enjoy while they're here in Columbia,” Barbrey told gathered media on Monday afternoon.

Liberty Tap Room is taking that message to heart. The restaurant is hoping to capture the game-attending crowd with specials and other events the weekend of the tournament, according to staff on Monday.

Liberty is just a few blocks from Colonial Life Arena.

Experience Columbia SC is expecting 20,000 to 25,000 fans, media members, and of course basketball teams to flood Columbia in March.

The economic impact could range from 4 to 9 million dollars, based on what 8 teams are sent to the midlands.

The NCAA already reserved more than 3,000 nights at Midlands hotels for the 8 teams and their staffs.

Restaurants like Wild Wing Cafe and Liberty are hoping all the new faces bring new customers though they're keeping their fingers crossed for the home team.

“I'm just hardcore Gamecocks, I mean I don't know if we're going to make it but I'm definitely all for the girls and the boys,” Chiles added.

Tournament games in Columbia will be Friday, March 22 and Sunday, March 24 at Colonial Life Arena.