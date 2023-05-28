Gamecock baseball announced as a host for NCAA Regional

It's the second time in three seasons that the Gamecocks have been announced as a regional host.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Founders Park has been selected as a host site for the NCAA Baseball Regionals, the national office announced tonight (Sunday, May 28).

The Gamecocks and Founders Park will host a regional for the first time since 2021 and the 19th time in school history. This also will be the 34th appearance for the Gamecocks in the NCAA Tournament. Carolina will host games starting Friday, June 2.

The full field of 64 teams will be announced on Monday, May 29 at noon and will be televised on ESPN2.

NCAA Regional booklets will be available to Gamecock Club member starting Tuesday, May 30 at 10 a.m. and ending Wednesday, May 31 at 5 p.m. A booklet includes tickets for all games of the regional, held June 2-5. Booklets are available for $98 each. Remaining ticket inventory will be available to the general public starting Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Single-game standing-room only and bleacher seats will be available to the general public starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.