Gamecock Baseball falls to Texas 3-0

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of South Carolina baseball team got six strikeouts from starting pitcher Brannon Jordan and outhit Texas 7-4, but a pair of home runs in the fifth and an insurance run in the eighth helped the Longhorns to a 3-0 win over the Gamecocks Saturday afternoon (March 13) at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
The two teams traded zeroes for the first four and a half innings. Texas then hit a pair of solo home runs from Peyton Powell and Mitchell Daly to give the Longhorns a two-run advantage.
Texas scored a run in the eighth by way of a balk. The Gamecocks then went in order in the ninth.
Jordan allowed two runs and three hits with the six strikeouts and two walks (one intentional) in the five innings. Jack Mahoney pitched for the second straight night, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings.
Carolina and Texas close out the series on Sunday morning (March 14) with an 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) start time. The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.