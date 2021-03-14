Gamecock Baseball falls to Texas 3-0

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of South Carolina baseball team got six strikeouts from starting pitcher Brannon Jordan and outhit Texas 7-4, but a pair of home runs in the fifth and an insurance run in the eighth helped the Longhorns to a 3-0 win over the Gamecocks Saturday afternoon (March 13) at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.



The two teams traded zeroes for the first four and a half innings. Texas then hit a pair of solo home runs from Peyton Powell and Mitchell Daly to give the Longhorns a two-run advantage.



Texas scored a run in the eighth by way of a balk. The Gamecocks then went in order in the ninth.