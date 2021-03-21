Gamecock baseball snaps skid and wins first SEC game

After trialing 5-2 at the end of four, the Gamecocks outscored the second ranked Commodores 6-3 to win their first SEC game of the season.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After losing six straight games following their 11-0 start, Mark Kingston and the Gamecocks got their 12th win of the season on Sunday.

Carolina defeated No.2 Vanderbilt 6-5, earning their first SEC win of the season.

On Saturday, the Gamecocks were no hit by Vanderbilt pitcher Jake Leiter, losing to the Commodores 5-0.

For a while on Sunday, it looked like the Commodores would complete the sweep. They took a 5-2 lead into the fifth inning.

That was when the Gamecock bats started to heat up as they scored two runs in their half of the inning to make it a one run game.

In the seventh inning, Mark Kingston was ejected after having a disagreement with the home plate umpire.

Carolina was sparked by Kingston's ejection as Brady Allen started the eighth inning off with a double. The Gamecocks would end up loading the bases and two runs would end up scoring after a pair of sacrifice flies from Wes Clarke and Andrew Eyster.

In the 9th inning, with a runner in scoring position, Brett Kerry got his 10th strikeout of the game giving Carolina the much needed win.

The Gamecocks start a five-game homestand on Tuesday night when they host The Citadel. First pitch is at 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on SEC Network.