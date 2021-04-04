Gamecock Baseball wins second straight weekend SEC series

Freshman Will Sanders pitched eight-plus innings, allowing just one run while the University of South Carolina baseball team's offense belted three home runs in a 5-1 win over Georgia Sunday afternoon (April 4) at Foley Field. Carolina picks up a series win over Georgia in Athens for the first time since 2010.



Sanders allowed eight hits and one run while not walking a batter with four strikeouts to move to 5-1 on the season. Julian Bosnic picked up his first save of 2021, striking out a batter in a scoreless ninth.



Brady Allen opened the game with a solo home run to right on the first pitch of the contest. Georgia answered with a run in the third on an RBI groundout, but the Gamecocks took the lead for good in the fifth with three runs on home runs by Colin Burgess and Allen. Burgess' sacrifice fly in the sixth closed the scoring.



Allen was 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored while Braylen Wimmer had two hits for the Gamecocks.