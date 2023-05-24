x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Gamecocks drop a 10-3 decision to LSU at the SEC Tournament

In the third meeting of the season between the two teams, LSU set the tone with some early runs to send Carolina into an elimination game on Wednesday.
Credit: WLTX, AP
File

HOOVER, Ala. — The South Carolina baseball team fell, 10-3, to LSU on day two of the 2023 SEC Tournament.

LSU scored a pair of runs in the second on a Brayden Jobert home run. The Gamecocks answered as Ethan Petry belted his 22nd home run of the season, a solo shot to the bullpen in left field. The Tigers took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth. The two teams traded a two-spot in the sixth as Petry and Talmadge LeCroy each drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk. The Tigers ended the scoring with a pair in the seventh.

Petry drove in a pair in the game and now has 72 RBI on the season. The loss went to Eli Jones, who allowed four runs and five hits with three strikeouts and a walk in four-plus innings.

Carolina will face the loser of the Texas A&M-Arkansas game Thursday morning in an elimination game.

More Videos

In Other News

Aggressive Defense Dominates Highlights In Minnesota Vikings OTAs - The Minnesota Football Party

Before You Leave, Check This Out