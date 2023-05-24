Gamecocks drop a 10-3 decision to LSU at the SEC Tournament

LSU scored a pair of runs in the second on a Brayden Jobert home run. The Gamecocks answered as Ethan Petry belted his 22nd home run of the season, a solo shot to the bullpen in left field. The Tigers took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth. The two teams traded a two-spot in the sixth as Petry and Talmadge LeCroy each drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk. The Tigers ended the scoring with a pair in the seventh.