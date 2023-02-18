South Carolina's offense surges in a 17-1 win over UMass Lowell

USC has scored 37 runs in the first two games of the season, the most since 2004 when Carolina scored 41 runs in a pair of games against Charleston Southern

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second straight day, the South Carolina baseball team used an electric offense while the pitching staff did not allow a hit after the first inning in a 17-1 win over UMass Lowell Saturday at Founders Park.

Braylen Wimmer tied a career high with five RBI, including a grand slam in the fourth inning. Caleb Denny, Gavin Casas and Will McGillis all homered, while Talmadge LeCroy went 3-for-3 from the plate with two RBI and two runs scored. Casas had three RBI and Evan Stone scored three runs as the Gamecocks recorded a 14-hit attack.

South Carolina scored all of its runs in the first five innings, including five in the second and four each in the fourth and fifth frames.

Noah Hall earned the win on the mound, going 5.1 innings and allowing two hits and a run with four strikeouts.