Founders Park is open for business this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina swept Florida in April, that vaulted the Gamecocks to third in the national rankings.
But a little more than a month later, the Gamecocks are getting ready to host an NCAA Regional.
But what happened in between has been quite the adventure.
Carolina has played 18 games since that sweep of the Gators and has gone 5-13. Injuries have been part of the story but according to head coach Mark Kingston, the team is as healthy as it's been in a long time.
The Gamecocks will face Central Connecticut State Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in the second game of the day. N.C. State and Campbell square off at 1:00 p.m. in the first game of the Columbia Regional.