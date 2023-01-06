Founders Park is open for business this weekend

The Gamecock baseball team could have been on the road for regionals, but their body of work was enough for them to work the weekend at Founders Park.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina swept Florida in April, that vaulted the Gamecocks to third in the national rankings.

But a little more than a month later, the Gamecocks are getting ready to host an NCAA Regional.

But what happened in between has been quite the adventure.

Carolina has played 18 games since that sweep of the Gators and has gone 5-13. Injuries have been part of the story but according to head coach Mark Kingston, the team is as healthy as it's been in a long time.