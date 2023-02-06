South Carolina dominates Central Connecticut State 19-1 in its NCAA regional opener

The Gamecocks scored the most runs this season since hitting for 20 against Bethune-Cookman back in March.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina baseball team opens NCAA Tournament play with a resounding 19-1 win over Central Connecticut State Friday night at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks picked up their 40th win of the season and moved along into the winner’s bracket in the NCAA Columbia Regional.

Carolina struck first with a run in the second as Ethan Petry walked with the bases loaded. Carolina exploded for four runs in the fourth. Gavin Casas’ double to left scored Talmadge LeCroy. The big hit was a three-run home run from Will McGillis that just got over the wall in left for his 11th home run of the season.

The Gamecock then exploded for 11 runs in the fourth as the Gamecocks brought 17 men to the plate. The big hits were a two-run double from Casas, a two-run double by Cole Messina and a three-run double from Michael Braswell.

Carolina added a three-spot in the fifth as Ethan Petry hit a moonshot to left field that almost cleared the bleachers.

James Hicks picked up the win, his eighth of the season. He allowed just one hit with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings of work.

Casas had three hits to lead the Gamecock offensive attack, while Casas, McGillis, Petry and Braswell had three RBI apiece.

South Carolina will face North Carolina State Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. The winner advances to Sunday's regional championship.

POSTGAME NOTES