Kingston is playing the long game in terms of getting his ready for regionals

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina swept Florida at Founders Park last month, the Gamecocks could make their case as being one of the best teams in the country and a top eight national seed was virtually a lock.
But 12 games later, the Gamecocks have struggled on the field and injuries to key personnel has made the challenge greater.
Mark Kingston's club has gone 3-9 since the Gator sweep but the head coach feels once his team gets healthy, they will be able to get back to playing like it did for most of the season.
As far as hosting is concerned, the Gamecocks need to bag some wins in the next couple of weeks - either against Tennessee in the regular season finale or the SEC Tournament in Hoover. Right now, Carolina is in good shape to land a top 16 seed which would allow them to host a regional. But a top 8 national seed and Super Regional hosting assignment will call for Carolina to take two of three from the Volunteers and more than likely, have some decent success at the SEC Tournament in Hoover.