Kingston is playing the long game in terms of getting his ready for regionals

The USC baseball team has struggled of late and injuries have played a role. The head coach feels if his team can heal up in time for June, it can return to form.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina swept Florida at Founders Park last month, the Gamecocks could make their case as being one of the best teams in the country and a top eight national seed was virtually a lock.

But 12 games later, the Gamecocks have struggled on the field and injuries to key personnel has made the challenge greater.

Mark Kingston's club has gone 3-9 since the Gator sweep but the head coach feels once his team gets healthy, they will be able to get back to playing like it did for most of the season.