South Carolina baseball is knocking on the door of the top 15

The Gamecocks are currently ranked 16th in this week's D1Baseball.com Top 25.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After another week of home runs and double-digit scoring, the South Carolina baseball team moved up four spots to 16th in the latest D1Baseball.com Top 25.

Carolina improved to 16-1 with wins over The Citadel, USC Upstate and a sweep of Bethune-Cookman.

South Carolina leads the nation (as of March 11) with 45 home . During the Bethune-Cookman weekend, Carolina had three grand slams, coming off the bats of Dylan Brewer, Will McGillis and Caleb Denny. The two on Friday marked the first time Carolina had a pair of grand slams in a game since Feb. 27, 2016 against Penn State.

Carolina has now scored in double figures 11 times this season. That includes Wednesday’s 19-1 win over USC Upstate, Friday’s 20-3 win over Bethune-Cookman and Saturday’s 10-3 win over the Wildcats. The Gamecocks are averaging 11.2 runs per game with Braylen Wimmer leading the SEC with 31 runs scored.