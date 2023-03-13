South Carolina baseball is knocking on the door of the top 15

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After another week of home runs and double-digit scoring, the South Carolina baseball team moved up four spots to 16th in the latest D1Baseball.com Top 25.
Carolina improved to 16-1 with wins over The Citadel, USC Upstate and a sweep of Bethune-Cookman.
South Carolina leads the nation (as of March 11) with 45 home . During the Bethune-Cookman weekend, Carolina had three grand slams, coming off the bats of Dylan Brewer, Will McGillis and Caleb Denny. The two on Friday marked the first time Carolina had a pair of grand slams in a game since Feb. 27, 2016 against Penn State.
Carolina has now scored in double figures 11 times this season. That includes Wednesday’s 19-1 win over USC Upstate, Friday’s 20-3 win over Bethune-Cookman and Saturday’s 10-3 win over the Wildcats. The Gamecocks are averaging 11.2 runs per game with Braylen Wimmer leading the SEC with 31 runs scored.
The Gamecocks will host Presbyterian College Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. before travelling to Georgia for the first SEC series of 2023.