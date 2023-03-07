South Carolina baseball hires Joey Holcomb as assistant coach

With the NCAA allowing a third full-time assistant baseball coach to be paid, USC head coach Mark Kingston lures a Campbell assistant to Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On this Fourth of July weekend, South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston made news on Saturday with the hiring of Joey Holcomb as an assistant coach for the Gamecocks.

Holcomb comes to Columbia after two seasons as an assistant coach at Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C. Campbell is coming off a Big South regular-season and tournament championship and a championship game appearance in the NCAA Columbia Regional. The Camels ended the season 46-15 overall and 22-5 in conference play.

“Joey is an exciting addition to our team,” Kingston said in a statement.

“He has an outstanding reputation in our business as a recruiter and for developing nationally elite offenses. He has worked for outstanding mentors and is known as a class act with high integrity. His positive impact will be felt in many areas of our program. We welcome Joey, his wife Brittany and three boys Graham, Reed and Parker to South Carolina.“

Before his time at Campbell, Holcomb had a two-year stint at NC State, where he helped the Wolfpack reach the College World Series semifinals in 2021. During his time in Raleigh, he served as the assistant offensive coach and worked with the catchers and outfielders. Prior to his tenure at NC State, Holcomb spent seven seasons with the UNC Greensboro staff as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

“First I have to say that I am grateful to Coach Kingston for this amazing opportunity,” Holcomb said in a statement.

“It has always been a dream of mine to join a program with a winning tradition and fan base like USC’s. The Lord has had his hand in my career from the beginning and I can’t wait to see how he will use me in Columbia.”