Opening day is here for the Gamecocks

The 23rd ranked South Carolina baseball team will crank up the season this weekend with three games against UMass Lowell.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As a new season of college baseball cranks up Friday afternoon, the first question for South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston centered around the pressure surrounding his status

His fifth season at the helm saw Carolina finish 27-28, a record that was a product of the pitching staff decimated by injuries and inconsistent hitting and some defensive lapses at times.

Kingston will begin his sixth season at the helm and advancing to the regionals will go a long way in determining whether he returns for year seven.