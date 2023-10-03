Brewer's grand slam is a part of a five-HR night in a 20-3 win over Bethune-Cookman

Dylan Brewer and Will McGillis each had grand slam home runs for South Carolina who defeated Bethune-Cookman 20-3 in seven innings.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina baseball team hit five home runs, including a pair of grand slams, on its way to a 20-3, seven-inning win over Bethune-Cookman Friday night in game one of the three-game series at Founders Park.

Former Clemson outfielder Dylan Brewer recorded a grand slam in the fourth, part of a nine-run inning for the Gamecocks. Will McGillis delivered his grand slam in an eight-run sixth inning. Cole Messina had two home runs and drove in four while Gavin Casas smashed his ninth home run of the season.

Will Sanders earned the win as he struck out eight in six innings of work, allowing five this and three runs,. Austin Williamson pitched a scoreless seventh in the victory.