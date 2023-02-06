Strength in numbers - South Carolina used pitching depth to weather the storms of 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2022, the South Carolina baseball team was riddled by injuries and that played a big role in the team missing out on regionals.
In 2023, it has been a similar storyline with injuries to key players playing a role in the team's sub-par play down the stretch.
But, unlike a year ago, Carolina has the flexibility of having a number of pitchers who could start on the weekend available for relief work.
Whether it's the likes of Matthew Becker, Eli Jones or James Hicks, head coach Mark Kingston says it's that tremendous pitching depth that has allowed to team to earn a regional host bid instead of being on the road or left out of the post-season altogether.