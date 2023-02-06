Strength in numbers - South Carolina used pitching depth to weather the storms of 2023

As the Gamecocks look for a big weekend at Founders Park, the amount of quality arms in the bullpen was critical during a time when the team dealt with injuries.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2022, the South Carolina baseball team was riddled by injuries and that played a big role in the team missing out on regionals.

In 2023, it has been a similar storyline with injuries to key players playing a role in the team's sub-par play down the stretch.

But, unlike a year ago, Carolina has the flexibility of having a number of pitchers who could start on the weekend available for relief work.