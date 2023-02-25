A five-run second inning lifts South Carolina to a 7-4 win over Penn

The Gamecocks improve to 6-0 on the season on the strength of timely performances on the mound and at the plate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina baseball team scored five runs in the second inning on its way to a 7-4 win over Penn Friday afternoon at Founders Park.

With the win, the Gamecocks moved to 6-0 on the season.

Ethan Petry delivered a three-run home run, Will McGillis followed with a triple and and with the bases loaded, Caleb Denny recorded a two-run single to cap off the scoring.

A Denny RBI single in the sixth gave the Gamecocks a 6-1 lead. After Penn scored three runs in the seventh inning, Cole Messina added insurance in the eighth with a solo home run.

Will Sanders picked up his first win of 2023, pitching five innings with four hits, one unearned run, two walks and he struck out six. The bullpen of Cade Austin, Nick Proctor, Jackson Phipps and Veach combined for six strikeouts in four innings.