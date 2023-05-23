Petry named a Golden Spikes award semifinalist

South Carolina freshman has had quite the first season at Carolina, earning a host of weekly awards for his prowess at the plate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina freshman outfielder Ethan Petry has been named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, announced by USA Baseball.

The Golden Spikes Award is given to the nation’s top amateur baseball player.

Petry is hitting .379 with 21 home runs, 69 RBI and 48 runs scored. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week four times and SEC Player of the Week once during the regular season. This announcement comes on the same day he was named to the SEC Alll-Freshman team.

According to USC Sports Information, Petry is the fifth Gamecock to be named a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist since 2007, joining Reese Havens (2008), Harris Honeycutt (2007), Michael Roth (2011, 2012) and Justin Smoak (2007, 2008).