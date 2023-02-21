Another power surge for the Gamecocks at Founders Park

Carolina smashed five home runs in a 19-3 victory over Winthrop

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Freshman Ethan Petry belted two home runs with South Carolina recording five home runs on the afternoon in a 19-3 win over Winthrop Tuesday afternoon at Founders Park.

Petry was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBI in the win. Cole Messina belted South Carolina’s second grand slam of the season and had three hits and four RBI. Braylen Wimmer and Caleb Denny had a home run and three RBI apiece and Dutch Fork Evan Stone was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Freshman Eli Jerzembeck made his first appearance on the mound, allowing four hits and a run with four strikeouts in four innings of work. Eli Jones earned the win, also striking out four in 2.2 innings.