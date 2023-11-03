South Carolina show its offensive muscle, sweeps a doubleheader from Bethune-Cookman

With a wet forecast for Sunday, the Gamecocks and Bethune-Cookman wrapped up their series with a Saturday doubleheader.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina baseball team spent Saturday afternoon with brooms in hand.

The Gamecocks and Bethune-Cookman played a doubleheader Saturday with the home team winning both games, 8-5 and 10-3.

Carolina scored a pair of runs in the second and third frames and three runs in the fifth. Ethan Petry drove in three runs in the game while Carson Hornung was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Braylen Wimmer, Gavin Casas and Cole Messina each scored two runs in the contest.

Noah Hall earned the win, striking out five and allowing six hits, three runs with five walks in five innings. James Hicks picked up his first save, going four frames with five hits and two runs.

Jack Mahoney had nine strikeouts in six innings as the Gamecocks took the nightcap. He allowed seven hits and two runs with no walks. Eli Jerzembeck struck out the side in the seventh while Chris Veach had a strikeout in a scoreless eighth.