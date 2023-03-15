Power and pitching carries Gamecocks to a win over Presbyterian College

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina baseball team struck out 15 batters and hit three home runs in a 5-0 win over Presbyterian Tuesday afternoon at Founders Park.
Eli Jones earned the win on the mound, striking out six in four innings of relief, allowing no hits and no walks. Matthew Becker earned the start, striking out four with a hit and three walks in 2.2 innings. Nick Proctor, Austin Williamson and Cade Austin all pitched in the combined shutout, with Austin striking out the side in the ninth.
Talmadge LeCroy, Gavin Casas and Cole Messina all homered, while Ethan Petry had three hits on the day as Carolina scored all its runs in the first three innings of play. LeCroy drove in a pair in the win.