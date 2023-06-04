South Carolina defeats N.C. State 6-3, will play for the regional championship Sunday night

In an SEC-ACC matchup at Founders Park, the Gamecocks jumped out to a 6-0 lead on North Carolina State and held on for a 6-3 victory.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina baseball team advanced to the championship of the NCAA Columbia Regional with a 6-3 win over North Carolina State on Saturday night at Founders Park.

Carolina struck first in the third on Braylen Wimmer’s 13th home run of the season, a two-run shot to the visitor’s bullpen. The Gamecocks then exploded for four runs in the fifth, the big hit a two-run single to right from Gavin Casas.

NC State scored three runs in the sixth but the bullpen duo of Eli Jones and Chris Veach did not allow a run in the final three innings.

Will McGillis and Casas had two hits apiece with Wimmer and Casas driving in a pair.

Jack Mahoney moved to 7-3 on the year, striking out six and allowing seven hits and three runs in six innings of work. Eli Jones pitched a scoreless 2.1 innings, striking out one and allowing five hits with no walks. Chris Veach picked up his sixth save of the year in the ninth, getting a groundout and flyout to end the game.