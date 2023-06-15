Former South Carolina infielder will transfer to LSU

Michael Braswell announces he will remain in the SEC and play for an LSU program which is currently one of eight teams vying for the College World Series title.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just days after he announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, former South Carolina infielder Michael Braswell has announced he will play for LSU.

Blessed to say I will be continuing my baseball career at Louisiana State University. GEAUX TIGERS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/R0d9MYJkNF — Michael Braswell (@brazzy_11) June 15, 2023

LSU is one of eight teams who are competing in the College World Series but the Tigers will have an experience newcomer in the fold when they return from Omaha.

As a freshman, Braswell started 54 games batting .284 with 29 runs scored, nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 RBI.