Former South Carolina infielder will transfer to LSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just days after he announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, former South Carolina infielder Michael Braswell has announced he will play for LSU.
LSU is one of eight teams who are competing in the College World Series but the Tigers will have an experience newcomer in the fold when they return from Omaha.
As a freshman, Braswell started 54 games batting .284 with 29 runs scored, nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 RBI.
But as a sophomore, he was beaten out for the starting job at shortstop by Braylen Wimmer and he received his most extensive playing time only when injuries occurred. His final stats as a sophomore were a .255 batting average with one home run, 23 RBI and 21 runs scored.