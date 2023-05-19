Two Gamecocks are semifinalists for the Howser Trophy

Cole Messina and Ethan Petry are part of a 60-player list of semifinalists for the prestigious award.

DALLAS — South Carolina sophomore Cole Messina and freshman Ethan Petry are two of 60 semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association in conjunction with the Dick Howser Trophy committee announced Friday.

The Howser Trophy is given in memory of the former Florida State University All-America shortstop and major league player and manager, who died of brain cancer in 1987. Criteria for consideration of the trophy include performance on the field, leadership, moral character and courage, qualities that were exemplified by Dick Howser’s life.

Messina is hitting .317 with 54 runs scored, 17 doubles, 16 home runs, 61 RBI, a .653 slugging percentage and a .433 on-base percentage. He currently is tied for sixth in the SEC in RBI and seventh in doubles. Messina also is on the watch list for the Buster Posey Award which goes to the top catcher in Division One baseball.

Petry is hitting .378 with 47 runs scored, nine doubles, 21 home runs, 68 RBI, a .761 slugging percentage and a .461 on-base percentage. Petry has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week four times and SEC Player of the Week once. He also is on the watch list for the Golden Spikes Award which has been handed out since 1978 by USA Baseball. It honors the top amateur baseball player in the nation who best exhibits exceptional on-field ability and exemplary sportsmanship.