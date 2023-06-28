"South Carolina women's basketball program loses guard as Talaysia Cooper enters NCAA transfer portal

The East Clarendon product is leaving the South Carolina program after one season. A 5-star recruit from Turberville, she was part of the Class of 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In this day and age of the portal, rosters are fluid and can change at a moment's notice, and that is the case with the South Carolina women's basketball program, which is losing a guard.

Talaysia Cooper is leaving the Gamecock program as she has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

As a freshman, the 6-0 point guard played in 24 games, averaging 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

South Carolina went 36-1 and advanced to the NCAA Final Four. Head coach Dawn Staley is now sitting at 11 scholarships with Cooper's exit, four below the maximum of 15.