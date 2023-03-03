Chico Carter, Jr. to miss the rest of the season

On the ‘Columbia Craft Call-In Show’, Paris announced on his weekly radio show that the Cardinal Newman graduate recently underwent a procedure on his knee which has ended his season.

Carter, who has not played since the Feb. 14 loss to Vanderbilt. has averaged 9.8 points in his 25 games played. He scored a career-high 26 points in the Davidson game back in November in a month where he also hit the game-winner against Clemson with 0.9 seconds left in regulation.