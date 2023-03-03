x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Chico Carter, Jr. to miss the rest of the season

Columbia native has been battling tendinitis in his knee which has kept him out of action for nearly a month.
Credit: AP
South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris talks with South Carolina guard Chico Carter Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Auburn won 81-66. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

The season is over for South Carolina guard Chico Carter Jr.

On the ‘Columbia Craft Call-In Show’,  Paris announced on his weekly radio show that the Cardinal Newman graduate recently underwent a procedure on his knee which has ended his season.

Carter, who has not played since the Feb. 14 loss to Vanderbilt. has averaged 9.8 points in his 25 games played. He scored a career-high 26 points in the Davidson game back in November in a month where he also hit the game-winner against Clemson with 0.9 seconds left in regulation.

More Videos

In Other News

S.C. State 71, NC Central 64

Before You Leave, Check This Out