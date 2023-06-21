South Carolina basketball will make a return to Charlotte in November

The Gamecock men will face Virginia Tech in what is currently an SEC-ACC showdown but in the past would have been a battle of Metro Conference teams.

PHOENIX, Arizona — The non-conference schedule for the South Carolina men's basketball team continues to take shape.

The Gamecocks will face Virginia Tech on Nov. 10 in the 2023 “He Gets Us” Hall of Fame Series, Position Sports and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.

The game will take place at Spectrum Center in downtown Charlotte part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s College Series. The matchup between the Gamecocks and Hokies is part of a triple-header with the other games featuring Virginia vs. Florida and Charlotte vs Liberty.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to compete against a quality ACC opponent in the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout,” said head coach Lamont Paris in a statement.

“It’s going to be a great event in a highly competitive atmosphere and will be a great opportunity for our fans to have an early look at our team. I have a ton of respect for Mike Young and his staff at Virginia Tech, as we competed for years against each other in the SoCon. The Queen City is Gamecock Country, and we look forward to a sea of Garnet & Black in the stands downtown at the Spectrum Center.”

The event also features games in Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Antonio and Toronto.

The Gamecocks are 18-13 all-time against the Hokies, last meeting in the Harris Teeter Pepsi Challenge on Dec. 5, 1997 at the old Charlotte Coliseum. Carolina was victorious in that game 74-73.