South Carolina women's basketball team learns important information on the upcoming schedule

The Gamecocks will face North Carolina in the ACC-SEC Challenge while the conference schedule comes into focus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday was a busy information day for the South Carolina women's basketball team which learned a lot about the upcoming 2023-2024 schedule.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, the Gamecocks will travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina as part of the inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge.

The Tar Heels finished the 2022-23 season 22-11 and ranked #20/21 after advancing to the NCAA Tournament second round.

The November 30 game will be the first regular-season meeting between the two programs since Dec. 18, 2013. Since then, the teams have met three times in the NCAA Sweet 16, playing in 2014 (Palo Alto, Calif.), 2015 (Greensboro, N.C.) and in 2022 (Greensboro, N.C.), en route to the Gamecocks’ second National Championship.

This upcoming game will be the first matchup on one or the others’ home court since the Tar Heels were in Columbia on Jan. 4, 1989.

Carolina also learned its home and away opponents for the upcoming SEC schedule.

There will be home and away games with Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky. The home schedule features Alabama, Ole Miss Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. There will road trips to reigning national champion LSU along with Arkansas, Florida, Auburn, and Texas A&M.