Ridge View graduate Ja'Von Benson leaving South Carolina, enters transfer portal

Ja'Von Benson is leaving the South Carolina program after three seasons.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After three seasons of being mostly an observer from the bench, Columbia product Ja'Von Benson is leaving the South Carolina program via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-7 forward is a Ridge View graduate who played in just three games as a freshman in the 2020-2021 season. He played six games as a sophomore the following season and in the first season of the Lamont Paris era Benson was on the court for six games.

For his career, Benson averaged 1.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in the 15 games he saw the court.

Monday was the first day undergraduate transfers could enter the portal.