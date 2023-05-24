Meechie Johnson will return to South Carolina for the upcoming season

After a season where he was the team's second leading scorer, Johnson had gone through the NBA Draft process without hiring an agent.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The fact that college players can declare for the NBA Draft without hiring an agent allows those athletes to get extremely accurate feedback on what they need to improve on to make it at the next level.

With plenty of intel gained after going through this process, guard Meechie Johnson announced on social media he is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and will return to school where he will be a part of the 2023-2024 roster.

It was not unexpected that Johnson would return to the program where he is the team's leading returning scorer. He was second on the team behind GG Jackson with an average of 12.7 points per game and he was also quite proficient from beyond the arc, leading the team with 70 three-pointers made. He made a little more than 32 percent of his three-point attempts.