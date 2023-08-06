South Carolina men's hoops will head to the Bahamas in August

The NCAA allows basketball teams to take an overseas trip once every four seasons and Lamont Paris will take his second team at USC out of the country.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time since 2016, the South Carolina men's basketball team is headed out of the country for an overseas trip.

The Gamecocks will travel to the Bahamas and stay on the island from August 3rd through the 8th with a pair of games on the schedule. South Carolina will face teams from Lithuania and Argentina.

Teams are allowed one foreign trip every four seasons and the benefits include extra practice time with a new team and seeing a different part of the world. Given how the transfer portal is part of the rebuilding or reloading process for college basketball programs, a summer trip overseas can give the coaches some early intel on how the newcomers will mesh with the veterans.

“I’m really excited about our trip to the Bahamas,” said second year head coach Lamont Paris in a statement.

“By NCAA rules, you’re afforded 10 full practices in preparation. The benefits from those practices are tremendous. Beyond that, the team bonding that takes place in this type of environment is immeasurable. From traveling and enjoying time with your new teammates to the competition aspect to the interaction between players and coaches in a completely different setting – it’s fantastic. We are very fortunate to take advantage of this opportunity and grateful that our institution supports us in providing these types of experiences for our student-athletes.”