x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

The inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge will bring Notre Dame to Columbia

South Carolina will face Notre Dame on the hardwood for the first time since 1984.
Credit: AP
South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris watches players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Alabama won 78-76. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge will feature the first matchup between South Carolina and Notre Dame in nearly 40 years.

The Gamecocks and Fighting Irish will come to Columbia on Tuesday, Nov. 28 for a 7:00 p.m. tipoff.

The last time these two teams met was Feb. 4, 1984 at Carolina Coliseum where the Gamecocks won 52-42. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 10-5 and 4-3 in road matchups.

There was a time when the two teams met on an annual basis. In fact, they played 15 straight seasons from 1969-1984. The first ever meeting between the two schools was a top-25 matchup on a neutral floor at the Sugar Bowl Classic in New Orleans on Dec. 30, 1969. Carolina edged Notre Dame, 84-83, in overtime despite All-American Austin Carr pouring in 43 points for Notre Dame.

More Videos

In Other News

Minnesota Gophers: Wyatt Gilmore Commits to OU but the D-Line Will Be Just Fine + Mara Braun is HER!

Before You Leave, Check This Out