The inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge will bring Notre Dame to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge will feature the first matchup between South Carolina and Notre Dame in nearly 40 years.
The Gamecocks and Fighting Irish will come to Columbia on Tuesday, Nov. 28 for a 7:00 p.m. tipoff.
The last time these two teams met was Feb. 4, 1984 at Carolina Coliseum where the Gamecocks won 52-42. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 10-5 and 4-3 in road matchups.
There was a time when the two teams met on an annual basis. In fact, they played 15 straight seasons from 1969-1984. The first ever meeting between the two schools was a top-25 matchup on a neutral floor at the Sugar Bowl Classic in New Orleans on Dec. 30, 1969. Carolina edged Notre Dame, 84-83, in overtime despite All-American Austin Carr pouring in 43 points for Notre Dame.