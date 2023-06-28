The inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge will bring Notre Dame to Columbia

South Carolina will face Notre Dame on the hardwood for the first time since 1984.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge will feature the first matchup between South Carolina and Notre Dame in nearly 40 years.

The Gamecocks and Fighting Irish will come to Columbia on Tuesday, Nov. 28 for a 7:00 p.m. tipoff.

The last time these two teams met was Feb. 4, 1984 at Carolina Coliseum where the Gamecocks won 52-42. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 10-5 and 4-3 in road matchups.