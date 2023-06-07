Not your typical freshman, W.J Keenan grad MiLaysia Fulwiley brings 5-star power that is homegrown

South Carolina freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley comes to the women's basketball program as a 5-star prospect from W.J. Keenan High School.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — MiLaysia Fulwiley is used to being in front of cameras and reporters.

As a seventh grader, she helped W.J. Keenan win a state championship and in that same season, she was offered by South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley.

Fulwiley would go on to win three consecutive state titles with the Raiders from her freshman to junior seasons and along the way, her highlights would go viral as her behind-the-back deliveries to teammates seemed effortless.

The 5-star prospect who was ranked as one of the top 15 point guards nationally has had a seamless transition to college where during summer workouts, she has continued to display that same athleticism.