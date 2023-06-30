Spencer Rattler throws a strike at Segra Park

The South Carolina quarterback threw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to Thursday's game between the Columbia Fireflies and Augusta.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spencer Rattler was at Segra Park Thursday night, throwing out the last of the ceremonial first pitches before signing autographs during an appearance related to his NIL deal with Garnet Trust.

In a previous lifetime, Rattler's favorite sport was baseball. He says he took up the sport when he was around five. But football and basketball would eventually surpass baseball, with the former now allowing Rattler to generate national headlines.

Rattler admitted he was a little nervous before he let the baseball fly, but he answered the call, delivering a strike.

With preseason practice set for early August, Rattler and his teammates have been participating in summer workouts and player-run practices.