South Carolina rolls into the Music City with a lot to talk about at SEC Media Days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The fourth and final day of SEC Media Days featured South Carolina who was part of Thursday's schedule along with Ole Miss and Tennessee.
Head coach Shane Beamer led the Carolina contingent which featured quarterback Spencer Rattler, defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway and punter Kai Kroeger.
The day featured several hours of interviews with Beamer and the players navigating their way through the Grand Hyatt ballroom area with several rooms and stations waiting for their arrivals.
The 8-5 record in 2022 was highlighted by the November wins over top 10 teams Tennessee and Clemson.
But there will be new challenges in this 2023 season which kicks off September 2 in Charlotte against North Carolina.
The SEC opener is September 16 at Georgia on CBS and WLTX with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Athens.