South Carolina rolls into the Music City with a lot to talk about at SEC Media Days

On the heels of an eight-win season, the Gamecocks arrived at the annual preseason media gathering where they took their seat at the podium.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The fourth and final day of SEC Media Days featured South Carolina who was part of Thursday's schedule along with Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Head coach Shane Beamer led the Carolina contingent which featured quarterback Spencer Rattler, defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway and punter Kai Kroeger.

The day featured several hours of interviews with Beamer and the players navigating their way through the Grand Hyatt ballroom area with several rooms and stations waiting for their arrivals.

The 8-5 record in 2022 was highlighted by the November wins over top 10 teams Tennessee and Clemson.

But there will be new challenges in this 2023 season which kicks off September 2 in Charlotte against North Carolina.