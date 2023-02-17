South Carolina to close out the 2023 edition of SEC Media Days

The schedule for the annual preseason gathering is out and the Carolina contingent will appear on the fourth and final day in Nashville.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Super Bowl of Talking Season will take place this summer and the schedule for the 14 SEC teams has been released.

For the first time since its inception, Nashville will host SEC Media Days in July. The conference released the schedule for the four-day event and South Carolina will be one of three teams who will close things out in the Music City.

South Carolina will be joined by Ole Miss and Tennessee. Specifics in terms of the order of appearances and the players who will be in attendance will be announced in the coming months.

2023 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

Monday, July 17

LSU – Brian Kelly

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Tuesday, July 18

Auburn – Hugh Freeze

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Mississippi State – Zach Arnett

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

Wednesday, July 19

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Thursday, July 20

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

South Carolina – Shane Beamer