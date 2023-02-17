South Carolina to close out the 2023 edition of SEC Media Days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Super Bowl of Talking Season will take place this summer and the schedule for the 14 SEC teams has been released.
For the first time since its inception, Nashville will host SEC Media Days in July. The conference released the schedule for the four-day event and South Carolina will be one of three teams who will close things out in the Music City.
South Carolina will be joined by Ole Miss and Tennessee. Specifics in terms of the order of appearances and the players who will be in attendance will be announced in the coming months.
2023 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
Monday, July 17
LSU – Brian Kelly
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
Tuesday, July 18
Auburn – Hugh Freeze
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Mississippi State – Zach Arnett
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
Wednesday, July 19
Alabama – Nick Saban
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Florida – Billy Napier
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Thursday, July 20
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Tennessee – Josh Heupel