Kickoff times for the first three games of USC's 2023 schedule are now set

One day after the start time for the Georgia game was announced, kickoff times for games against UNC and Furman are set for 7:30 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's first three games of the 2023 season have their start times set.

The season opener in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium on September 2 is a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC with the home opener the following Saturday against Furman also kicking off at 7:30 p.m. with that contest streamed on ESPN+/SECN+.

In the all-time series between the two Carolina schools, North Carolina leads 35-20-4 with the Gamecocks having won four of the last five and seven of the last nine contests, dating back to 1988.

The most recent game between the Gamecocks and Tar Heels was the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte where Carolina earned a 38-21 win which capped off the first year of the Shane Beamer era.

The last three meetings between Carolina Blue and the Garnet and Black have taken place at Bank of America Stadium with USC having won two of those meetings.

In the series with Furman, USC has a 28-20-1 advantage in the all-time series with the Paladins, having won 13 of the last 14 meetings dating all the way back to 1950.

The last meeting between the two Palmetto State schools was 2014 with USC winning 41-10.

Furman posted a 10-3 mark a year ago, including a 7-1 record in the Southern Conference. They reached the second round of the FCS playoffs, where they lost to Incarnate Word.