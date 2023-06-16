Former South Carolina assistant football coach Brad Lawing passes away

A respected coach who worked for Saban and Spurrier, Brad Lawing spent a total of 17 seasons at South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you were a high school football head coach in South Carolina from 1989-1998 or from 2006-2012, chances are you were paid a visit by Brad Lawing.

Considered one of the country's premier recruiters who also was known for developing those players, Brad Lawing spent a total of 17 season at South Carolina. He first came to Columbia in 1989 with Sparky Woods and he stayed until 1998. He would return in 2006 and stay until 2012.

So sorry to hear this awful news …Coach Lawing loved @GamecockFB



Please keep his family in your prayers https://t.co/cj48pJWHmu — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) June 15, 2023

Lawing passed away Thursday morning at the age of 65. Shane Beamer, who worked with Lawing on Steve Spurrier's staff, was one of many who took to social media to express their condolences after Lawing's brother-in-law announced Lawing's passing.

So stunned and saddened to hear that former South Carolina defensive line coach Brad Lawing, a weekly guest on TalkingSports during football, has passed away. Brad was always one of my favorites as a coach, and I really appreciated him giving his time to my show. — Teddy Heffner (@theTeddyHeffner) June 15, 2023

Lawing also was an assistant at North Carolina, Michigan State, Florida and Florida State. Never one to chase the next rung up the coaching ladder, Lawing was more than happy perfecting his craft as a defensive line coach.

Born in Frankfurt, Germany, Lawing was hard-nosed linebacker at Lenoir-Rhyne where he was a four-year starter. He was named the team Defensive MVP in 1978 and team captain in 1979. Lawing also played baseball at LR and earned his master’s at Appalachian State in 1985.

Lawing led the Havelock (N.C.) High School baseball team to the state championship game in 1983 before becoming starting his career as a college football coach.