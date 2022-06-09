With one game in the books, Carolina seeks improvement in week two

After a 35-14 win over Georgia State, the Gamecocks now turn their attention to 16th-ranked Arkansas.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Now that he has game film against Georgia State instead of scrimmage video to use as a teaching tool, head coach Shane Beamer and his staff are hoping enough lessons will be learned from the Georgia State win to where the team can follow through on the old cliche that a team makes the biggest improvement from week one to week two.

"You really know what you need to correct. We thought this was going to be something we were good at or whatnot. Thought this guy would maybe handle this better and he didn’t. You have a better idea about yourself, so I think you are better prepared going into week two than you are week one," Beamer said.

"You have a better understanding of how we do things. You try and prepare guys for what the hotel is like and what the game day routine is like. You don’t actually do it, do it for real until game days. Now, this week will be, not the first time we have done it, but the first time on the road. You just have a better understanding from that standpoint week one to week two. We will be better than what we were last week but we won’t be as good as we hope to be. We are constantly improving on this 12 guaranteed game opportunity. This is the next step."