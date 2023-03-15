Beamer likes the attitude his team continues to display as spring drills begin

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer says his team has gone about its business without a lot of drama and that attitude has been taken to practice.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of spring practice for South Carolina gave Shane Beamer more evidence that his team will be one that is mature enough to not get distracted by the rewards or the challenges that accompany a typical college football season.

Beamer says the personality of the 2023 team is one that has a business like approach.

"They work, they get their work done," Beamer said.

"Knock on wood, there's not a lot of issues outside this building that we're having to deal with. That's what excites me is the hunger and maturity."