A change of scenery and competition for former Newberry running back Mario Anderson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mario Anderson certainly compiled quite the resume at Newberry College.
This past season, he was named a First Team All-American and became the third Newberry College athlete to be named a South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Year after he set a new single season high for the Wolves with 1,560 yards from scrimmage.
His 19 touchdowns is the second highest in program history and when the season ended, Anderson was sitting in third place in the school career rankings for rushing yards with 3,301, needing just over 560 yards to overtake the top spot on the list.
But after helping Newberry College win its second consecutive SAC title, Anderson entered the transfer portal with the goal of moving up from the Division II ranks.
Anderson landed roughly an hour or so down the road at South Carolina where he will take part in his first official practice Tuesday when spring drills begin.
A 2022 finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy which goes to the NCAA Division II Player of the Year, Anderson will certainly receive plenty of work in the spring as Juju McDowell is the only current running back who has extensive game experience,