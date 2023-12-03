A change of scenery and competition for former Newberry running back Mario Anderson

When spring practice kicks off for the Gamecocks, running back Mario Anderson will be on the field looking to showcase his skillset for the coaches.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mario Anderson certainly compiled quite the resume at Newberry College.

This past season, he was named a First Team All-American and became the third Newberry College athlete to be named a South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Year after he set a new single season high for the Wolves with 1,560 yards from scrimmage.



His 19 touchdowns is the second highest in program history and when the season ended, Anderson was sitting in third place in the school career rankings for rushing yards with 3,301, needing just over 560 yards to overtake the top spot on the list.

But after helping Newberry College win its second consecutive SAC title, Anderson entered the transfer portal with the goal of moving up from the Division II ranks.

Anderson landed roughly an hour or so down the road at South Carolina where he will take part in his first official practice Tuesday when spring drills begin.