Gamecock guards spend Saturday hosting a fall basketball camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the wall in the Cardinal Newman gymansium hangs numerous banners honoring former Cardinal athletes who played at a high level.
Chico Carter, Jr. has a banner recognizing his accomplishments which includes his position as the program's all-time leading scorer.
Carter was back at his alma mater Saturday as he and his fellow South Carolina guard Jacobi Wright hosted a fall basketball camp in conjunction with the Carolina Basketball Association.
The two Gamecock guards spent their Saturday interacting with the campers through various drills and games. There was also a chance for the kids to ask Carter and Wright questions about life as a D1 athlete.