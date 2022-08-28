Gamecock guards spend Saturday hosting a fall basketball camp

Chico Carter, Jr. and Jacobi Wright were at Cardinal Newman School where their names were behind a basketball camp for boys ages 10-16.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the wall in the Cardinal Newman gymansium hangs numerous banners honoring former Cardinal athletes who played at a high level.

Chico Carter, Jr. has a banner recognizing his accomplishments which includes his position as the program's all-time leading scorer.

Carter was back at his alma mater Saturday as he and his fellow South Carolina guard Jacobi Wright hosted a fall basketball camp in conjunction with the Carolina Basketball Association.