A star-studded Senior Day on tap for the Gamecocks

The final chapter of the 2023 senior class has yet to be written but this unit has been low maintenance which is not taken for granted by the head coach.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Before South Carolina tries to lock down the SEC regular season title with a win over Georgia Sunday, seven seniors will be honored in pre-game ceremonies.

First-year Gamecock Kierra Fletcher and fifth-year forward Victaria Saxton will join the five members of the 2019 signing class, – Laeticia Amihere, Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Lexington graduate Olivia Thompson. Those five players made up the program's first recruiting class which was ranked tops nationally.

That class has certainly lived up to the billing as it has one national championship on the ledger and shows all the signs of being able to repeat.

Head coach Dawn Staley says that group has not only played at a high level but it has done so while being remarkably low-maintenance.

Staley says in the past four years, the only problems she has dealt with concerning this class are the normal challenges that any season presents.

She calls this 2019 signing class "the most low maintenance, high performance" class she has ever coached.