x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

Gamecock MBB game vs. Tennessee postponed

The team announced Saturday that its game against Tennessee set for January 12th has been postponed.
Credit: Mack, Chandler

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another Gamecock Men's Basketball has been postponed due to COVID-19. 

The team announced Saturday that its January 12 game against Tennessee has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals in the program. 

The announcement comes just days after the Gamecocks game against Ole Miss was postponed. 

RELATED: Gamecock men's basketball game with Ole Miss is postponed

The Gamecocks (3-2, 1-0) returned to action on January 2nd after a three-week pause in December. 

They defeated Florida A&M 78-71 and then they followed that up with an impressive 78-54 victory over Texas A&M in their SEC home opener Wednesday night. 

A make-up date for their game against Tennessee has yet to be announced. 