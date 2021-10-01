Gamecock MBB game vs. Tennessee postponed

The team announced Saturday that its game against Tennessee set for January 12th has been postponed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another Gamecock Men's Basketball has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The team announced Saturday that its January 12 game against Tennessee has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals in the program.

The announcement comes just days after the Gamecocks game against Ole Miss was postponed.

The Gamecocks (3-2, 1-0) returned to action on January 2nd after a three-week pause in December.

They defeated Florida A&M 78-71 and then they followed that up with an impressive 78-54 victory over Texas A&M in their SEC home opener Wednesday night.