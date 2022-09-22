Taking stock of the offense - Satterfield feels that unit is close to breaking out

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Marcus Satterfield is not oblivious to the criticism from the fan base.
The offense had just one touchdown in Saturday's loss to Georgia and that score came in the final minute of the fourth quarter with backup quarterback Luke Doty leading the drive.
The game Saturday was a setback after the offense put up 30 points in a loss to Arkansas.
The next two games should allow the Gamecocks to get the offense on track with Charlotte ad FCS member South Carolina State coming to Columbia. This week's opponent is ranked 129th nationally in scoring defense, allowing an average of 45.25 points per game.