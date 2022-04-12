Gamecock defender earns All-America status

South Carolina super senior Jylissa Harris has been named a Second Team All-American by United Soccer Coaches.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time in her career, fifth-year senior Jyllissa Harris has earned Second Team All-American status from the United Soccer Coaches.

In her final year in the Gamecock program, Harris moved into the top spot in the NCAA Women’s Soccer record book for all-time career minutes, passing Kaleigh Riehl from Penn State at 8,847 minutes. Harris ended her career with the new record of 9,395 minutes.

Within the Gamecock program, the 5th year senior defender became the No. 1 leader in all-time starts (105 consecutive games) and games played (107, No. 3 in the NCAA). She led the team in minutes as a non-goalie (2,177) and finished in the top-10 for career shot % (.208). This season, Harris tied for fifth on the team with two goals, sixth for point (five), and third for game-winning goals (one) as a defender.

Harris was a vital piece to South Carolina’s 14 shutouts this year, and finished her career with 16 goals. She becomes the 16th Gamecock to earn an All-American nod.