Gamecock softball headed back to the NCAA Tournament

It's the team's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019.

The South Carolina softball team earned an at-large spot in the NCAA Tournament Sunday night (May 14), as the Gamecocks will travel to Florida State for the Tallahassee Regional.

The Gamecocks take on UCF Friday (May 19) in the opening round at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, while Florida State takes on Marist.

Carolina earns its 23rd all-time bid to the NCAA tournament and its eighth under head coach Beverly Smith. The Gamecocks enter winners in four of their last five games, making a historic run to the SEC Tournament championship, becoming the lowest seed ever to reach the final. South Carolina has taken down 11 nationally ranked opponents so far this season.

South Carolina has won three of the last five meetings with UCF over the last two seasons. The Gamecocks and Golden Knights split last season in Orlando, as the Carolina won 5-2 and UCF took game two 5-4.

Complete game times for the regional will be announced later.