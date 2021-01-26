Gamecock softball start season ranked for 3rd consecutive year

The team will start the 2021 season at No. 19 in both the initial USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll and in the opening ESPN/USA Softball rankings

For the 3rd consecutive season, Beverly Smith and her Gamecocks will start the season in the top-25.

The Gamecocks come in ranked 19th in both the initial USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll and in the opening ESPN/USA Softball rankings.

It marks the 11th time since 1995 that the team has opened the season ranked in the polls.

It is also the first time since 2002-2004 that the program has started three consecutive seasons ranked.

The Gamecocks open the 2021 season on February 12th when they host North Carolina.