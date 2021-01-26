Gamecock softball start season ranked for 3rd consecutive year

For the 3rd consecutive season, Beverly Smith and her Gamecocks will start the season in the top-25.
The Gamecocks come in ranked 19th in both the initial USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll and in the opening ESPN/USA Softball rankings.
It marks the 11th time since 1995 that the team has opened the season ranked in the polls.
It is also the first time since 2002-2004 that the program has started three consecutive seasons ranked.
The Gamecocks open the 2021 season on February 12th when they host North Carolina.
For the team's full schedule, click here.