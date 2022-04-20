Gamecock Softball sweeps Furman on Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina softball team swept the visiting Furman Paladins Wednesday night (Apr. 20), winning game one 6-5 and game two 9-1 in six innings, both in walk-off fashion.



Kassidy Krupit led the way going 4-for-7 with two runs scored. Hannah Kumiyama, Katie Prebble, Carlie Henderson, and Riley Blampied all finished with two hits. Prebble and Jordan Fabian led the team with three runs scored. Fabian also drew five walks on the night. Kumiyama and Prebble led the way with three RBIs. In total, all 11 Gamecock's that came to the plate collected at least one hit on the night.